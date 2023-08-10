LA Knight’s WWE RAW Appearance Proves To Be A Success In Regards To Television Viewership

SmackDown’s LA Knight appeared on this week’s edition of WWE RAW and had an in-ring confrontation with The Miz.

Wrestlenomics.com’s Brandon Thurston noted that, aside from the first three quarter hours of RAW being commercial-free, Knight’s promo segment with The Miz was the show’s highest quarter hour. The segment drew 1.966 million viewers, with 859,000 in the 18-49 demographic. It was also the second most watched quarter hour in the 18-49 demo, including commercial-free quarter hours. The episode of RAW attracted an average of 1.888 million viewers.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the numbers during Wrestling Observer Radio, “The one segment in the Raw ratings – there’s ups and downs and all that through the show of course – but the one segment that did way over what the best segment would normally do was the Miz and LA Knight thing. So if you’re wondering about LA Knight, he’s selling merch, he’s getting pops, does it translate to ratings? The answer is yes, it does. It worked.”