Labor Union President Issues Statement On Helping Wrestlers

Reporter Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 reached out to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris regarding Zelina Vega’s tweet about supporting unionization in wrestling. Carteris issued the following statement:

“Wrestling is as much about media as it is sports, and we are going to directly engage with members of this profession to help find ways for them to protect themselves.

“As more people reinvest in unions, and as more working people are harassed by employers who don’t want to protect them, SAG-AFTRA is committed to doing what we can to help professional wrestlers secure the protections they deserve.”

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris