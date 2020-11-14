Labor Union President Reaches Out To Zelina Vega

After news broke about Zelina Vega’s release from WWE, the President of SAG-AFTRA (The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) Gabrielle Carteris reached out to Vega in response to her “I support unionization” tweet. SAG-AFTRA is a labor union that represents approximately 160,000 people in various entertainment industries. As of Saturday morning, Vega’s tweet has over 87,000 likes.

Hey @Zelina_VegaWWE Thanks for standing strong for labor solidarity. I support you. Please email me PresidentCarteris@sagaftra.org https://t.co/tYEiiFhB9S — Gabrielle Carteris (@TheGabrielle_C) November 14, 2020