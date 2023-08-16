Lacey Evans Finished With WWE

Lacey Evans is no longer with WWE after dropping hints about her departure, which may not have surprised many fans given the company’s lack of usage with her.

Evans first signed with WWE in 2016, where she trained at the Performance Center before being assigned to NXT for developmental before being promoted to the main roster three years later after several stop-and-start pushes and character changes.

Evans hasn’t been prominently featured in a storyline in recent months, and her most recent match was a dark bout with Zelina Vega last month.

Evans sparked speculation when she shared a meme on social media with the caption “How Many Days Left,” implying that she was counting down the days until her WWE contract expired.

Evans then renamed herself LimitlessMacey on social media, fueling further speculation.