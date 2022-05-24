Lacey Evans’ In-Ring Return and Non-Title Match Set for Next Week’s WWE RAW

An in-ring return has been revealed for next Monday’s WWE RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, which will be the final RAW show before WWE Hell In a Cell.

Lacey Evans is set to return to in-ring action next week. There’s no word on who she’ll be facing yet.

In recent weeks, WWE ran a series of vignettes to hype Evans’ return and new role on SmackDown but plans changed, and she was moved back to RAW. Evans was introduced to the live crowd on last week’s RAW from Norfolk, Virginia, after a condensed version of the vignettes played on the May 9 RAW. She addressed the troops in attendance, who were from the nearby Naval Station Norfolk, and filmed a promo similar to her recent vignettes. She closed the promo by saying that she may not be better than any of the RAW women, but they are certainly not better than her.

Despite the babyface reactions Evans has got and the style of her vignettes, Evans is expected to be a heel on the RAW roster.

WWE has also announced a non-title match between RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka for next Monday.

Becky Lynch defeated Asuka to secure a spot in the WWE Hell In a Cell title match, changing the match from Asuka vs. Belair to Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Belair. Asuka accidentally kicked Belair in the face after Lynch successfully dodged the attack. Belair will now face Asuka in a singles match just days before her Hell In a Cell match.

