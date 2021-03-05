Lacey Evans Opens Up About Her Pregnancy

During an appearance on the Bella Twins’ podcast, Lacey Evans talked about her pregnancy:

“I had a huge title opportunity at Elimination Chamber. WrestleMania is coming up. But, you know, motherhood. It’s women and sports entertainment. We’re blessed to be able to birth children and extend our families, but we also have jobs to do in sports, like physical, athletic jobs. So, it’s a blessing and a curse. Don’t get me wrong. I’m so head over heels excited. My husband, I’ve been with him since I was 15. My daughter has been begging for a sibling since NXT. As a woman, I have to look at my baby and say, “I can’t. I’m chasing. I’m so close. I’m almost there. I have to prove to this company and to the world and to myself that I have what it takes to be successful, and then, I promise.’ but, we’re women. At what point can we promise them when we’re literally giving them our body and everything we possibly can to be an athlete, to be a sports entertainer. You can’t be pregnant with a big belly out there kicking but and taking names. It was a lot on my shoulders. That opportunity is gone now. There’s pros and cons. But, at the end of the day, I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m a mother. My husband deserves as many babies as he wants to have.”

“Here I am. A woman in sports entertainment. I’m five years in the business and 30 years old. I’m looking around at my family. I’m looking at my husband who is outside working his butt off. He’s such a man. He’s such a good man. I’m not getting any younger. My daughter is now 8. There’s a huge gap, even if, and God bless the child right now, but my daughter is 8. It already sucks. In a perfect world, my kids would be young and be able to grow up together and I already don’t have that because of what I had to put in and the path that God has put me on through the military and into WWE. So, finally, just after months, I got a good run with Becky Lynch. I got to do amazing things with Bayley and Sasha in Saudi Arabia. All of a sudden, I wasn’t being used. I was backstage, which I don’t mind because I come from nothing. So, I have a good job. I’m still able to pay my bills. I’m very blessed…I wondered how it works to be a woman in WWE when it comes to pregnancy. I am not one to just sit back and be quiet. I knock on the door and say, ‘When is a good time? I’m not being used. I always wanted to be another mom. I know for a fact, once I have the baby, I can come right back kicking a** and taking names.’ So, I honestly went to WWE and asked, ‘How does it work to be a woman in WWE and wanting to extend their family?’”

“Obviously they were so supportive of even the thought of extending my family and having another baby. For a couple months, we tried. I’m taking pregnancy tests and my daughter is crying because it’s negative, negative, negative, negative, negative. She’s finally on her knees praying to God because she thinks He’s the one who will decide when it’s time. Then all of a sudden, Vince has this idea with the whole storyline. I was like, alright. Everything has been negative. I’ll get back in the game. Sure enough, Sunday, at 8:15, I said I’ll just continue to take pregnancy tests for obvious reasons. Sunday at 8:15, it was positive and it was one week to the day of Elimination Chamber. I was like, this is great, but, damn it. There’s guilt. You feel guilty because there are so many people working for these storylines, from the writers, to Charlotte, to her father. But, what can you do? It took me from 8:15 to 8:40 to figure out how to write that up and inform the powers that be that this is where we’re at.”

