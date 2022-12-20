Lacey Evans Receives Backlash and Trends After Posting Autism and ADD Conspiracy Theory

Lacey Evans is facing backlash and trending on Twitter after sharing a conspiracy theory about autism and attention deficit disorder.

On her Instagram stories, the wrestler shared a clip of a conspiracy theory from “Critical Health News.com” in which two men cast doubt on Autism and ADD diagnosis numbers. They asserted that developmental disabilities did not previously exist.

Evans was called out for sharing this post, so she took to Twitter and doubled down before deleting it.

She wrote, “I watched a video on the impact of processed food is having on our children and I shared the video. yall are insane.”

Another tweet read, “Side note. Like EVERYTHING else in life (headline is misleading). Watch the video. He literally says there has been huge difference in health since eating processed foods.”

Evans returned to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus, though she hasn’t been used frequently as WWE has gone back and forth with the direction of her character.

Here were some of the comments from Twitter users:

Sean Ross Sapp: The stuff you’re sharing on Instagram is so irresponsible, stupid and hurtful. Do better than that, please. You have over a million followers and peddling misinformation to that level is borderline hateful whether you intended it to be or not.”

@trulyadriana: “FUCK Lacey Evans fr because it’s this kind of thinking that puts people in danger. The reason it wasn’t “common” back then is because people simply didn’t know much about it. People were either misdiagnosed or institutionalized. Like do some research.”

@TempestWT: “When I say I do not care for Lacey Evans it is because of shit like this. Jaxson Ryker in a fucking dress.”

@BenGmHarris: “Lacey Evans is a piece of shit. Just decided to reveal on her IG story that she’s an autism denier. Awful person who I’ll feel zero sympathy for when she gets fired after her tenth gimmick change fails once again.”

@Wobias1337L: “Lacey Evans being an autism denier isn’t surprising. It’s just really really shitty. As someone with an autistic family member, seeing her completely dismiss a serious neurodevelopmental disorder really pisses me off.”