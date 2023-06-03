Lacey Evans Returns To WWE SmackDown With New Look

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Lacey Evans made her return to WWE TV in a segment with a number of the roster’s female talent.

Evans predicted that she would compete in and win the Women’s Money In The Bank match on July 1 in London.

She changed her appearance again by entering the ring while wearing camouflage clothing and a drill instructor cover for the Marine Corps. Her appearance is also thought to have been influenced by WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter.

Evans wrestled on television for the first time since March. Natalya and Shotzi defeated Evans and Xia Li on the March 24 episode, and she lost some dark matches in April and May.

Zelina Vega defeated her in a Money In The Bank qualifying match on SmackDown. After landing the Code Red finisher, Vega easily won the match.

