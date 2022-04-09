Lacey Evans Returns To WWE Television On SmackDown

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television during the April 8th 2022 edition of Smackdown. Backstage, Evans cut a babyface promo and talked about how she had a rough upbringing but said it made her who she is today.

Evans last appeared on the WWE RAW brand back in February of 2021 and then took a leave of absence due to her pregnancy.

