Lacey Evans Returns To WWE Television On SmackDown

Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television during the April 8th 2022 edition of Smackdown. Backstage, Evans cut a babyface promo and talked about how she had a rough upbringing but said it made her who she is today.
Evans last appeared on the WWE RAW brand back in February of 2021 and then took a leave of absence due to her pregnancy.
“That doesn’t make me better than any of these other superstars, but they damn sure ain’t better than me.” @LaceyEvansWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vR740CUYcR
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2022