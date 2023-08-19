Lacey Evans Reveals Why She Left WWE And Announces Her New Venture

Lacey Evans left WWE earlier this week and plans to open a café.

During a recent interview with The Island News, Macey Estrella (Lacey Evans) announced that “The Sunny Summers Café” will have its grand opening on Monday at 11:00 a.m. EST in Beaufort, South Carolina.

Regarding her departure from WWE, Estrella stated that while she is grateful for her time with the company, all of the travel made it difficult for her to spend time with her family.

She stated, “I thought I could help more in a different fight than in the WWE ring.” I want to focus on assisting my community in the fight against addiction and in the fight to normalize mental health issues.”

The names of Estrella’s daughters, Summer and Sunny, inspired the name of her new café. The café will be made available to organizations such as Alcoholics Anonymous, and free coffee and donuts will be provided to those who attend meetings.

Evans concluded by saying that she wants her café to be a place where “people can come in and unplug from their devices, but also unplug from their minds as well.” She added, “The cellphone has replaced your computer. The cellphone has replaced your camera. Don’t let it replace your family.”

There will also be a “Cellphone Jail” where you can put your phone to get a free donut if you put it in it while you’re in the shop.

The café will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information is available at this link.