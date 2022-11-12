Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss

Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year.

Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.

Evans was part of a six-pack challenge on Friday’s SmackDown to determine the challenger to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. On the Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown, the former US Marine took the pin, allowing Shotzi to advance and earn the title match.

Cathy Kelley asked her after the match what would have been a career-defining moment for her if she had won. This is when Evans realized she needed to get back to basics.

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)