Lacey Evans To Receive RAW Women’s Championship Match At Elimination Chamber

Lacey Evans vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is now official for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Evans earned the title shot by defeating Charlotte Flair in a singles match on tonight’s RAW. Evans won that match by DQ after Flair snapped on her in the corner and put hands on a referee.

The 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place on February 21 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)