Lacey Evans Turns Heel On SmackDown? (Video), Roman Reigns Congratulates Keith Lee

– During Friday night’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, Naomi, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke and Tamina Snuka were featured in a Karaoke segment. This led to Naomi vs. Lacey Evans facing off in a match, which you can see below:

– Also on SmackDown, The New Day defended the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships against Cesaro and Nakamura. You can check out some highlights from the match below:

– Roman Reigns tweeted the following on Friday, congratulating Keith Lee on his NXT Championship win. He said,

“Congrats on one hell of a journey @RealKeithLee . Still a ton of work to do, which I know you already know. Keep killin it and representing. I definitely still want that one on one, Champ! 👊🏽”