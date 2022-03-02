Ladder Match Announced For WWE NXT Stand And Deliver

A Ladder Match for the WWE NXT North American Title is set to be featured at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 main event saw NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes retain his title over Pete Dunne. After the match, Hayes said he’s taking his title to Stand & Deliver to defend in a Ladder Match, where the title started.

Hayes did not elaborate or reveal any opponents for the Stand & Deliver Ladder Match, but he’s referring to the NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” event on April 7, 2018, which featured a six-man Ladder Match to crown the inaugural NXT North American Champion. That match saw Adam Cole defeat EC3, Lars Sullivan, Ricochet, Killian Dain and The Velveteen Dream.

On a related note, Tony D’Angelo has announced that he will be in action at Stand & Deliver.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode featured a new vignette with D’Angelo on the docks. He said he has his eyes on Stand & Deliver, and that the event will be his showcase. D’Angelo also said he has his eyes on someone in NXT, but he did not name an opponent. He then declared that he will become a “made man” at Stand & Deliver, while his opponent will sleep with the fish.

This was D’Angelo’s first appearance since losing to Dunne in the Weaponized Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day on February 15.

No matches have been fully confirmed for NXT Stand & Deliver as of this writing, but NXT Champion Bron Breakker will also be in action with the title on the line. We should have a better idea of Breakker’s opponent after next Tuesday’s NXT Roadblock episode, where he will defend against Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat.

NXT Stand & Deliver will take place on Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, with a special start time of 12pm ET due to WrestleMania 38 Night 1 kicking off just a few hours later.