Ladder Match For The Intercontinental Championship Announced For WWE Clash Of Champions

Here is the updated Clash of Champions card-
-WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton
-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso
-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross
-Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan
-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Lucha House Party
-WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn