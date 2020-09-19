Ladder Match For The Intercontinental Championship Announced For WWE Clash Of Champions

A triple threat Ladder Match has been announced for WWE Clash of Champions on 9/27. It will feature Jeff Hardy defending the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn & Jeff Hardy.

Here is the updated Clash of Champions card-

-WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

-Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Lucha House Party

-WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn