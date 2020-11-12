Lana Announces Her WWE Chronicle Episode

The next WWE Chronicle documentary will feature Lana. Lana took to Twitter today and revealed the upcoming special on the WWE Network. The doc will chronicle her journey to the 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

“Hard work in the shadows doesn’t mean you won’t be able to shine in the spotlight. So honored the next edition of #WWEChronicle will feature my journey to #SurvivorSeries. @WWENetwork,” she wrote.

WWE later announced that the Chronicle special on Lana will premiere the night before the pay-per-view, on Saturday, November 21. The doc will feature behind-the-scenes footage, a look at Lana’s home life, and more.

Here is WWE’s announcement and Lana’s full tweet-

