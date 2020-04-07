Lana & Bobby Lashley Relationship Ending?

It looks like WWE could be splitting Lana and Bobby Lashley up soon. The tension between the on-screen husband & wife picked up during Night Two of WrestleMania 36 when Lashley was about to put Aleister Black away, but Lana yelled at him to use a Spear instead. Lashley re-positioned but ran into a Black Mass from Black, which allowed Black to get the pin. An unhappy Lana and Lashley both stared at each other to end the segment.

The problems continued on RAW last night when Kayla Braxton interviewed Lashley about the loss to Black. Lashley said maybe it’s time he finds “new management… or a new wife.” Lashley walked away from the interview just as a confused Lana walked up. Lana then asked Caruso what she did to her husband.

You can see WWE’s tweet from the segment below: