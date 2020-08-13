Lana Calls Out Instagram For Deleting Her Post

WWE star Lana noted on Instagram that a photo of her and Miro (Rusev) was removed from her account:

“Instagram is prejudice towards the Black Sea, prejudice towards the Bulgarian brute, towards Bulgaria. Because I don’t see any other reason why all 95 percent of IG can post explicit content but I can’t post a picture kissing my Bulgarian husband in Bulgaria ??? But all the Americans in America can ? At least #tiktok apologizes for being prejudice but @instagram you are the worst ! You allow me to get bullied by so many people on here and then descriminate towards REAL LOVE ! PLEASE SHARE. ❤️”

You can see the deleted post below: