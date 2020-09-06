Lana Denies Reports That Her Bang Energy Promotion Led To WWE’s Third Party Policy Banning

There have been reports swirling around that WWE may have began their third party policy banning with WWE Superstars due in part to Lana’s promotion of BANG Energy drink. This was a report that was published from Dave Meltzer of WON. Lana has publicly denounced those claims with the following statement on her Twitter page:

I am not the straw that broke the camel’s back. You know who you are and that is false ……. but thank you for writing about me…. all of you. I am your escape goat — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) September 5, 2020

According to a rumor posted by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer on the F4WOnline message boards, Lana advertising BANG! energy on her Instagram account was one of the issues that provoked WWE and Vince McMahon to enact the controversial policy which would ban WWE Superstars from using third party platforms. Lana has posted videos on her Instagram account promoting Bang Energy while wearing a bikini, which you can view below. Dave Meltzer had stated in his forum post on the topic, “The straw that broke the camel’s back was CJ Perry’s Bang Energy drink commercials.” CJ Perry is Lana’s real name. Her Instagram handle does her WWE ring name as “thelanawwe.”

This report is what led to Lana’s response to Dave Meltzer and all other wrestling dirtsheets/websites.