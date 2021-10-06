Lana Feels That She Might Have Been A WWE Champion If She Looked Like Charlotte Flair

During an East Coast Autograph Auctions virtual signing, former WWE star Lana (CJ Perry) commented on an old photo of herself:

“These were my bulking days. Probably 2017-2018, I felt like if I could bulk up and look like Charlotte Flair, then maybe I could become champion. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me. You know, not everyone can be genetically superior and also have a famous father that is 16, 17 time (champion). His daughter is going to surpass him pretty soon.”

Lana also commented on being able to use her ring name:

“I own that. Owning ‘Lana’ is like owning the name ‘Mike.’ You can’t. In my contract, they own Rusev because it’s so specific, but they don’t own Lana because you can’t. I would rather come out as Lana because at the end of the day, I would rather just not come out with my real name.”