Lana Gets High Praise From A WWE Hall of Famer

During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave high praise to Lana:

“The number one word that has come to mind when I see Lana these days on television, ever since the first day that she went through that table is professional. She is a complete pro. I see that woman trying as hard as she can every single time she goes out there. Lana’s not Charlotte and she’s not Sasha, and she’s not Bayley, and she’s not yada yada. We get it. But I’ll be damned if that girl doesn’t go out there and give it her all and try her hardest. I know she goes down and she rolls around with Nattie [Neidhart] and TJ [Wilson] at Nattie and TJ’s place down there. She tries to get that extra work in, as we’ve talked about before. If you have an opportunity to get in a ring and keep your chops up and keep your timing down, and you’re rolling and you’re bumping, you should be doing that.

She invests time in her profession. She goes out there, she’s never boo-boo faced about anything. She’s taking powerbombs by Nia Jax, and she’s still getting up. She’s selling, she’s registering, her facials are great. Bravo Lana, you did this the right way.

All I know is that she’s most likely tougher than anybody else on their roster because clearly that’s the first time in history that’s been done [a table streak]. And every single time, she gets the f–k up and keeps going, you know. She doesn’t say, ‘No.’ She doesn’t say, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ She doesn’t sell. She’s going out there and doing her job, and doing her job to perfection. And I’m so freaking proud of CJ, man, because she’s proven that she’s most likely the most talented and underrated person in the whole entire wrestling community.”

