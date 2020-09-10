Lana Reacts To Miro’s (Rusev) AEW Debut, Chris Jericho – Jake Hager Latest

– Lana took to Twitter on Wednesday night, reacting to her husband Miro’s (Rusev) debut on AEW Dynamite. You can check out her tweet below:
SHOOK
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) September 10, 2020
– Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will be going after the AEW Tag-Team Championships as they are targeting FTR. During Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, the two men defeated Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela and they’ll be facing Private Party next week:
Will Jake and Jericho get their shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Champs FTR? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iXMeenRg2m
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2020