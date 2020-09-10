Lana Reacts To Miro’s (Rusev) AEW Debut, Chris Jericho – Jake Hager Latest

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Lana took to Twitter on Wednesday night, reacting to her husband Miro’s (Rusev) debut on AEW Dynamite. You can check out her tweet below:

– Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will be going after the AEW Tag-Team Championships as they are targeting FTR. During Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, the two men defeated Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela and they’ll be facing Private Party next week:

