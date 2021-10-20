Lana Says Miro Won’t Allow Her To Create An OnlyFans Account

During a recent appearance for Highspots, former WWE star Lana commented on how she wanted to open an OnlyFans account at one point but her husband Miro wouldn’t let her…

“I stay open to all forms of entertainment except for OnlyFans because my husband doesn’t allow me. Every time he’ll be like, ‘Do what you want!’ I’m like, I guess that means don’t do it. I was trying to get Miro to do OnlyFans and [shakes head no]. Really? I feel like you just have to find your group of people. But there might be a ton of people that might want to see Miro’s naked body. Or not even naked, just those jacked thighs. But also he loves himself so much. I wasn’t going to do totally nude, anyways. With him, it’s just the idea and just the name, even. I’m like, ‘I wouldn’t be naked, it could be just your feet.’ Also, with Miro, the thing is he loves himself. Truly, I love my husband. I adore him, but I really think that no one — like when Miro looks in the mirror, no one loves himself more than he does. It’s also so entertaining that I walk into a room and he’s like standing in front of the mirror flexing and doing the helicopter naked.”