Lana Talks About Rusev’s WWE Release, Nikki Bella and Artem’s First Fight, Lance Storm

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Lana posted the following video to her YouTube.com channel, commenting on Rusev’s release from WWE. She does the video in-character so be prepared for that:

– Lance Storm tweeted the following, commenting on this week’s Dark Side of the Ring episode. The show looked at Herb Abrams:

– The Bella Twins posted the following video, discussing this week’s episode of Total Bellas:

