Lana Talks About Rusev’s WWE Release, Nikki Bella and Artem’s First Fight, Lance Storm

– Lana posted the following video to her YouTube.com channel, commenting on Rusev’s release from WWE. She does the video in-character so be prepared for that:

– Lance Storm tweeted the following, commenting on this week’s Dark Side of the Ring episode. The show looked at Herb Abrams:

Enjoyed/found the Herb Abrams episode of Dark Side interesting. We had a smaller time, slightly less crazy, version of him up here when I broke in. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 7, 2020

– The Bella Twins posted the following video, discussing this week’s episode of Total Bellas: