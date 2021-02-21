Lana Thinks Her and Bobby Lashley ‘Broke The Internet’ Last Year

WWE star Lana recently did an interview with TalkSport.com and talked about her storyline with Bobby Lashley from last year:

“I think we broke the internet and cracked mainstream media. A bigger thing that I think is very important to have on WWE television, and I know a lot of people might disagree with me, is I do think it’s important to have romantic angle, relationship angles, soap opera angles. We have so much WWE programming every week. What is it, nearly 10 hours of network television? It can’t all be for the title. It can’t just be about being an in-ring competitor, it’s got to be about relationships stuff as well. And women, if we want women to watch, that’s what we need. Drew McIntyre was telling me how much his wife loved it. He said ‘she doesn’t watch me but she watches you guys!’ I just thought that was so funny because I identified with that.“Like the show I watch on television are like Grays Anatomy, Scandal. You know, all those soap opera, relationship/drama stuff. I’m always excited to do those stories because I love those stories, I love watching them. I think they reach women and little girls, it’s really important to have that. Every time I’ve done a relationship story, they light up conversation. If it was the Dolph Ziggler story, Roman Reigns interrupting mine and Rusev’s wedding, Liv at my second wedding – people have a lot to say about it! So I’m grateful I got that opportunity with Bobby. It came with a lot of sacrifices, a lot of cyberbullying, but I knew my role and I wanted to be the best villain out there.”