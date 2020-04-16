Lana Tweets 2015 Video From Raw Segment With Rusev After His WWE Release

Despite Rusev being released from WWE on Wednesday, his real-life wife Lana is keeping their storyline going. Lana, who is still paired up with Bobby Lashley in the RAW storylines, took to Twitter today and posted a video of Rusev yelling at her during a RAW segment on May 18, 2015, blaming her for his Payback loss to John Cena and going on about how he didn’t need her. Lana captioned the video to remind everyone how Rusev really is, at least in the storylines.

“I hate to be the person in these trying times but let this be a reminder of who @RusevBUL really is !!! #ThankYouRusev …… NEXT !!!!! #thankunext,” she wrote.

Rusev has not responded to her tweet as of this writing. As we’ve noted, WWE has been building to an apparent split between Lana and Lashley on the red brand. Lana reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the company last year. You can see Lana’s full tweet below: