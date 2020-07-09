Lana Tweets On Her Mom Having The CoronaVirus

Lana announced on Twitter tonight that her mom is currently hospitalized with the CoronaVirus. She announced earlier today that she was being taken to the ER because of breathing troubles. Lana’s mom then tested positive for CoronaVirus and is in the ICU on oxygen.

Here are Lana’s tweets on her mother from today:

My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the thoughts & prayers ❤️ — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 9, 2020