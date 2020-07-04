Lana’s Summer Fashion Tips, Natalya Shows Off Wrestling Memorabilia, Dakota Kai

– WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai has raised over $1,000 for Give Kids The World. She said,

“So far, u have raised over $1000 for @GKTWVillage .. thanku thanku.. u guys are the best. My heart. I’ll be back late next week. Stay safe, wear your masks.”

– You can check out Lana’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she shares her summer fashion tips and trends:

– Natalya posted the latest edition of her vlog, which you can see below. In this episode, she shows off some of her wrestling memorabilia: