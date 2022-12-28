Lance Archer Addresses His Lack of AEW Television Time as 2023 Approaches

Lance Archer was asked about his viral weekend promo (scroll down to watch it) where he talked about his frustrations with not being used enough on AEW TV during his appearance on today’s Busted Open Radio.

“Everybody lets something out here and there once in a while,” Archer said. “There’s a little bit of angst coming out in that one. Like I said in the promo, I just come in and I kick ass. I don’t kiss anybody’s ass. Everybody can see that I do my part. It’s up to other people (laughs).”

Archer continued, “I don’t take away anything from my time with every company that I’ve been a part of. The fact that you’re congratulating me on the successful stuff that I’ve gotten to do in Japan recently is all because the company allows me to do it. There’s not a lot of places and opportunities that can and do allow the talent to go and be a part of other bookings and other companies and other places. So I’m very grateful for my job. I don’t want my frustration to come across as I’m being ungrateful or not happy with the job that I do have. I just know what I could be doing and what I should be doing. Like I said, it kind of boils over once in a while. It’s not a knock on anybody in particular. It’s just the situation at hand and I know what I could and should be doing.”

Tommy Dreamer mentioned that there are a lot of people sitting at home, and Archer can “kick ass” elsewhere for the time being.

Archer said, “I continue to say that I’m very grateful for being a part of AEW and what they allow me to do because otherwise those opportunities wouldn’t exist and I’m gonna keep pushing forward. It’s what I’ve always done. Like I said, a little bit of the frustration wasn’t just in one place. It’s kind of been my whole career. It’s just one of those things. I know what I could and should be doing and I’m ready for it to happen and I want it to happen now. 2023 is coming, anything can happen. I’d like it to happen now.”

Tommy Dreamer inquired about Archer’s plans to return to the AEW ring.

“For me personally, I think it’s one of those things where I’ve been a part of the company, I’ve been a part of some big situations…Fighting for the main title two different times, fighting for the TNT Title two different times, fighting and successfully winning the IWGP US Title against Jon Moxley. So I think I kind of created a base to who I am in the company but things have kind of gone awry. I’m okay with the idea of a slow rebuild. I’m okay with kind of reinventing myself and finding my place within the company to get back to fighting for those championships. I understand right now that just jumping into that picture may or may not be something that the fan base can accept because you have guys like MJF who have just absolutely encapsulated the wrestling world…I have a good base, I need to be rebuilt and I think I can and I think it can start with the Murderhawk Monster [so I] can get back to that point of being one of those guys that’s fighting for those championships and probably being a champion.”

Dreamer also asked about his desire to continue working with Jake Roberts:

“I would love it to still be with Jake. It’s one of those things that Jake has really worked hard on his health. I think it’s one of the questions I get a lot…He’s really gotten his health under control. I know he was most recently in San Antonio talking with the company. They are very happy with where he’s at and what he’s doing. I don’t think there was a point where Jake and I grew apart. It was just a situation and things that were going on, his health and the direction I was going and whatnot that kind of separated us. It didn’t take us apart. I didn’t turn on him, he didn’t turn on me or anything of that nature. I think it’s very possible that he and I can be back together. Part of that rebuilding is with Jake The Snake Roberts and the Murderhawk Lance Archer.”

Jake has been able to “wean himself off” the breathing machine he’s been using since being diagnosed with COPD, according to Archer.

You can check out the Archer’s promo below: