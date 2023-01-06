Lance Archer Changes His Look by Cutting His Hair

Lance Archer has changed his appearance significantly by cutting his hair.

The AEW star will no longer have long hair, opting for a shorter style. Archer shared a video of himself cutting his long hair, which can be seen below. “New look #aewdynamite. Ok then!,” he captioned the post.

Archer joined All Elite Wrestling in February 2020, but he continued to appear for NJPW.

Archer defeated Nick Comoroto at the Forbidden Door show in June before competing in the NJPW G1 Climax tournament. Archer last appeared in an AEW match in November, when Ricky Starks defeated him in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio last month, Archer was asked about his viral promo in which he expressed his frustration with not being used enough on AEW TV:

“Everybody lets something out here and there once in a while,” Archer said. “There’s a little bit of angst coming out in that one. Like I said in the promo, I just come in and I kick ass. I don’t kiss anybody’s ass. Everybody can see that I do my part. It’s up to other people (laughs).”

Archer continued, “I don’t take away anything from my time with every company that I’ve been a part of. The fact that you’re congratulating me on the successful stuff that I’ve gotten to do in Japan recently is all because the company allows me to do it. There’s not a lot of places and opportunities that can and do allow the talent to go and be a part of other bookings and other companies and other places. So I’m very grateful for my job. I don’t want my frustration to come across as I’m being ungrateful or not happy with the job that I do have. I just know what I could be doing and what I should be doing. Like I said, it kind of boils over once in a while. It’s not a knock on anybody in particular. It’s just the situation at hand and I know what I could and should be doing.”