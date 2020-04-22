Lance Archer Comments On If Jake Roberts Is Taking Some of His Spotlight, Talks AEW

AEW star Lance Archer recently spoke with “Busted Open Radio” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Here are the highlights:

If he has any worries about Jake Roberts taking some of the spotlight from him: Absolutely not, because once I step in the ring, going back to the debut against Marko Stunt and the second week with the pour soul that stepped in the ring with me and even the match last week with Colt Cabana and as good as Colt Cabana is, I command the spotlight when I step in the ring. Jake commands the spotlight because he is Jake “The Snake” Roberts and when he speaks, people are listening, but when I step in the ring, people are watching and they’re listening to what I’m doing and how I’m doing it, so no, I have no worries about a loss in the spotlight.

What makes AEW a special place: I think it’s the hunger and desire to be amazingly successful at a time in the business where wrestling fans want options, they want that opportunity to make their own decision on what they want to watch and how they want to watch wrestling and with the internet and things of that nature, that has helped expand even independent wrestling to one of the strongest times it has ever seen.

AEW is at the peak opportunity with TNT and signing an extended contract and everything we’re doing right now to move forward in the future of the business of professional wrestling. And I think the locker room, the guys and the girls that are in there, are absolutely hungry and want to show the world what exactly they are and how good they actually are.

As far as management and the people who are running the company, I think it’s that same premise. We’re not here just to play around, we’re here to make our place, make a statement, and make sure everybody knows who All Elite Wrestling is and what it’s all about and we’re gonna be here for a very, very long time and we’re here to change the game in every way.

Which one name in AEW he would like to work with: PAC is one of those guys. PAC is one of those guys that, I think he brings that strong style that I like to bring myself, you have the duel dynamic of the monster and the high flyer, the guy that can do all these amazing, cool, crazy things, but when he brings that fight, he brings that fight, and I love that aspect.