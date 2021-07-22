Lance Archer Defeats Jon Moxley To Win IWGP United States Title On AEW Dynamite

On the July 21st 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer defeated Jon Moxley to win the IWGP United States title in the main event of the show. The two faced off in a bloody Texas death match that included forks and ended with Moxley being chokeslammed through barbed wire boards and tables.
Archer will defend the title against Hikuleo on next week’s show.
