Lance Archer Looks Back On The Morning He Made His WWE Debut

AEW star Lance Archer took to an episode of his Hawk’s Nest podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including when he found out he was making his WWE debut.

Archer said, “I literally had no idea I was debuting until Joey Styles was like, ‘Yeah, we’ll get your information for the website later.’ And that’s when I got first clued in to like, ‘Oh, this is not just a look-at. This is a debut’…It went from not knowing that I was going to be doing anything, to finding out that morning.”

On Vince McMahon ordering a last-minute change:

“Vince McMahon and Johnny Ace were standing there, and they’re talking to each other. Johnny Ace was finally like, ‘Kid, come here.’ ‘What’s up?’ ‘Cut your hair.’ Like, ‘Okay, cool … Johnny took me straight to the hair and makeup ladies, and was like, ‘Change his look’… [then] they took me to Vince, and Vince was like, ‘Yes! I love it!’… I always say they turned me into ‘Big Guy No. 3.’ And that was Vance Archer.”

