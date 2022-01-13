Lance Archer Makes His Return From Injury During AEW Dynamite

During the January 12th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer made his return from injury and attacked World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.
Archer had been out of action since he landed on his head after attempting a moonsault during his World Title eliminator tournament match against Eddie Kingston on the October 23rd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite.
