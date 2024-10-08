Lance Archer On How Hard It Is To Switch Gimmicks This Day And Age

AEW star Lance Archer took to his Hawk’s Next podcast to discuss a number of topics, including why it’s harder to change gimmicks in this day and age.

Archer said, “As soon as you do one thing it’s almost impossible to escape that.”

On Elias changing his gimmick to Ezekiel:

“He tremendously did well at, in essence, being a different person, but nobody really bought it because they knew what he was.”

On other stars being able to transition gimmicks in the past:

“You think of some of the biggest names in the business, we were talking about Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kane, Kevin Nash, all these guys, they went through numerous gimmicks that you can find. I think because of the era, even though most of that stuff was on TV, it wasn’t just so easily accessible as it is now, all the time, and so I think it’s harder to move past, kind of, a gimmick.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.