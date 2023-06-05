Lance Archer Says His Lack Of Matches This Year Has “Nothing To Do With Bad Booking”

Will Ospreay defeated AEW star Lance Archer at NJPW’s Dominion event over the weekend. Archer discussed the state of his wrestling career in a post-match backstage interview.

He said, “2023 hasn’t been the best year for me. The amount of disrespect that I feel all over the world right now, it’s unprecedented and it pisses me off! Nearly 23 years in this business, one of the best if not the best big man to step in the ring. AEW, this message is for you. New Japan, this message for you. Every f*cking mark around the world, this message is for you. There’s a reason I haven’t been wrestling a lot and it has nothing to do with bad booking you dumb shits. What everybody doesn’t even realize is that I’ve been battling a torn tricep and I’ve kept it quiet because I don’t need your sympathy.”