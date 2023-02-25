Lance Archer Talks About “Chains Being Broken” Following AEW In-Ring Return

“The Murderhawk Monster” is back.

Lance Archer surfaced on social media after his in-ring return on Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage to comment on his return to the scene in All Elite Wrestling after a lengthy hiatus.

“The Chains Have Been Broken,” he wrote via Twitter. “The Bell can’t be UnRung! NOW….E V E R Y B O D Y D I E S !!!!!!!”

