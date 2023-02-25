Lance Archer Talks About “Chains Being Broken” Following AEW In-Ring Return

“The Murderhawk Monster” is back.
Lance Archer surfaced on social media after his in-ring return on Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage to comment on his return to the scene in All Elite Wrestling after a lengthy hiatus.
“The Chains Have Been Broken,” he wrote via Twitter. “The Bell can’t be UnRung! NOW….E V E R Y B O D Y D I E S !!!!!!!”
Check out the actual post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.
The Chains Have Been Broken.
The Bell can’t be UnRung!
NOW….
E V E R Y
B O D Y
D I E S !!!!!!! @AEW @AEWonTV #aew #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage https://t.co/jtweGnshcK
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) February 25, 2023