Lance Storm Addresses Reasons For Stephanie McMahon’s Stepping Away From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Stephanie McMahon recently revealed that she will be leaving WWE to spend more time with her family, a choice that she did not make lightly. Former WWE star and current Impact Wrestling producer Lance Storm had the following to say about McMahon’s decision to leave the company:

“I wouldn’t be surprised with Steph and Hunter [Triple H], that they’re falling victims to the all or nothing mentality,” Storm said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “And when you’re in WWE, man, you’re in WWE. It’s a 24/7 lifestyle and I can see where Hunter led that 24/7 lifestyle, and he’s got a family he’s got to try to, you know, be a part of as well that he rode that until he almost physically broke. He had the heart issue, and had to go, ‘I gotta stop.’

“And maybe stopping and getting away, maybe Steph and him realized that maybe 24/7 at work isn’t the best thing for us. And I believe Hunter is coming back and doing more, and maybe Steph decided, you know, Hunter had however long he had off. I don’t know what it was. Maybe she’s like, ‘I need that too.’

You can listen to the complete podcast below: