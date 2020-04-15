Lance Storm and Fit Finlay React To Their WWE Release

As previously reported, some WWE Producers have been released and furloughed which means some of their jobs are halted for the time being but could be resumed down the line.

Lance Storm and Fit Finley were among the cuts and they issued the following statements:

My best to all who, like me, lost their jobs today. To those still on the job, hold down the fort for us. It was my pleasure to work with you all these past 4 month. I hope we will all get a chance to work together again. Stay strong, stay safe. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 15, 2020