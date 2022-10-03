Lance Storm Comments on Why Impact Wrestling’s Product is Underrated

Since the expansion of New Japan Pro Wrestling and the subsequent launch of All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling is no longer regarded as the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world as it once was. This has been the case for a number of years.

Lance Storm, who works as a producer and coach for Impact Wrestling, sees the hard work put in by everyone who works for the promotion and recently had an interesting take on Twitter in response to a fan who asked why the promotion is underrated.

“It’s a saturated market with lots of wrestling. I think because of that, fewer people give Impact a chance. Anye who gives us 4 weeks of their time, will realize we have a great in ring product, angles/stories that make sense, and the best commentary team going.”