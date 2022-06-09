Lance Storm Reveals the “Biggest Hurdle” Impact Wrestling Is Dealing With

Lance Storm has returned to Impact Wrestling as a producer and coach, marking his second tenure with the company. He previously held this position in 2019.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani, he stated that he believes the company’s main challenge is a lack of viewers:

“It’s both great and frustrating I think [Storm said about the state of the pro wrestling business], in that there’s so much of it, which is what I like least about the business currently is there’s just so much product and I don’t think it’s just wrestling. I think entertainment in general, whatever it is, ‘We have our fan base. Let’s give them as much as they’ll take and get as much back from them financially as we can,’ that — like there’s so much WWE product and there’s a lot of AEW product and there’s a lot of wrestling product. If you wanted to watch all of WWE, it’s like you’ve got your what? Seven — count NXT — seven hours a week plus specials plus, you know, if you actually wanted to watch ‘Main Event’ which still exists, that’s so much. In AEW, you’ve got your three hours but if you wanna watch Dark and Elevation, it’s like, that’s gotta be what?

Seven, eight hours a week? And being a fan of anything is just so damn time consuming now and I think that’s why and it’s a real shame because I think IMPACT’s product is really good and its biggest hurdle is not enough eyeballs and you know, if you watch the show, the biggest detriment to the show is we don’t have the big, large, lively crowds but it’s like the product itself is really good and I think we’re a victim of so much content, that, you know, if you’re a wrestling fan, obviously you know WWE is the McDonalds of the wrestling business and it’s like everybody knows about that and watches it and it’s like, then there’s all those people that, again, if you wanna say AEW is Burger King just to make analogy. Someone will probably take offense to that but, and it’s like, that’s a lot of more content and we’re that third or fourth, depending on whether you wanna count New Japan or Mexico or whatever and it’s just hard to get eyeballs and it’s a shame.”

(H/T to Post Wrestling for quotes)