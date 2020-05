Former WWE star Lance Storm wrote the following on Twitter regarding the concept of “snitch tagging” on social media:

If some dude with 50 followers or a podcast no one listens to says I’m a piece of 💩 and suck, I’ll never know or care. If you Tag me and tell me what they said you are worse than they are. #Instigator #PotStirrer #Stooge

— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 25, 2020