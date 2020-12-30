Lance Storm Tells Story About ‘Large Penis’ Gimmick

In a series of tweets, Lance Storm told a story about the “large penis” gimmick that he was given during his WWE career and a discussion he had with Vince McMahon:

“True Story: They made a skin coloured thong for me to wear because they wanted the full naked shot, which they would censor (digitize) We did countless takes with me in the thong. In the end they never shot me below the waist. I could have wore jeans. Also the verbiage to the segment: Val was talking me up to the girls saying I was a great guy with a huge heart. After the reveal the one girls says ‘It’s not just his heart that’s huge.’

I tried to get out of this angle and went to Vince. Me: ‘Hey Vince, I thought we were supposed to be reality based.’ VKM: ‘We are, what do you mean?’ Me: ‘I’ve been wearing spandex on TV for a decade. How are we supposed to convince people I now have a large penis?’”

