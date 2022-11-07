Laredo Kid Calls Recent Emergency Surgery The Toughest Battle Of His Life

Impact Wrestling and AAA star Laredo Kid spoke publicly for the first time since requiring emergency surgery that left him unable to speak for days according to his representatives.

On October 23rd, Laredo Kid suffered a life threatening injury in a match against El Hijo del Vikingo which led to him having to get emergency surgery. Laredo Kid had ruptured one of his intestines during the match. He spent nine days in the hospital following the emergency surgery.

Laredo Kid spoke with Laredo Morning Times and commented how this situation was the toughest battle he ever fought.

“As I ended my fight with Vikingo, I had to be transported to San Vicente Hospital immediately and had to receive emergency surgery, as one of my intestines have become ruptured during the fight. It has been the toughest battle I have ever fought in my career and life,” Laredo Kid said.

Laredo Kid confirmed he is back home recuperating and is very thankful for everyone’s support especially from Lucha Libre AAA.

“After being hospitalized for nine days and fighting for my life, I want to tell everybody that I am back,” Laredo Kid said. “I am back at my house with my family and my children, and it is thanks to all of you — and all of my Laredo fanaticos — that I am better, because you all sent your well wishes, vibes and prayers. I really want to thank you all for always wanting to stay updated about my condition, and I especially want to thank my company Lucha Libre AAA that was always looking as to how I was doing,” Laredo Kid said.

Kid also mentioned he is on the road of recovery and that he is focused on getting back into the ring.

“There is still a lot of trajectory, and the journey still continues for Laredo Kid in efforts to be fully recuperated. I do expect to count with all of the support from all of you and my Laredo fanaticos, so you guys can see the eagle of the Rio Bravo back in action,” he said.

PWMania wishes Laredo Kid a speedy recovery.