Laredo Kid vs. KUSHIDA Announced For 9/5 TNA iMPACT On AXS TV & TNA+

An exciting singles bout has been officially announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.
Heading into the post-Emergence 2024 episode of the weekly TNA on AXS and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program, TNA Wrestling has confirmed the addition of Laredo Kid vs. KUSHIDA in one-on-one action.
Also scheduled for the 9/5 show, which was taped this past weekend in Louisville, KY.:
* The System will kick off the show
* Jordynne Grace’s latest TNA Knockouts open challenge
* New TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz will speak
* Steph De Lander confronts Matt Cardona
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT! #KUSHIDA vs. @Laredokidpro1 pic.twitter.com/IM3VYB8xAm
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 4, 2024