Laredo Kid vs. KUSHIDA Announced For 9/5 TNA iMPACT On AXS TV & TNA+

An exciting singles bout has been officially announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

Heading into the post-Emergence 2024 episode of the weekly TNA on AXS and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program, TNA Wrestling has confirmed the addition of Laredo Kid vs. KUSHIDA in one-on-one action.

Also scheduled for the 9/5 show, which was taped this past weekend in Louisville, KY.:

* The System will kick off the show

* Jordynne Grace’s latest TNA Knockouts open challenge

* New TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz will speak

* Steph De Lander confronts Matt Cardona