Large Number Of Tickets Sold After WWE Accidentally Advertised Roman Reigns For Live Event

Roman Reigns proved this week that he is a big draw for WWE after he was mistakenly advertised for a live event house show.

It was announced earlier this week that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would be in action on Saturday in Fayetteville, NC, for a house show, with the arena promoting it as Reigns’ first time wrestling in the city in more than four years. WWE even purchased radio advertising in the market for a few days to build the show around Reigns.

However, WWE issued a statement on Wednesday stating that Reigns will not be appearing and that ticket holders will be refunded if they want them until 7:30 p.m. on the day of the show. According to WWE, the promotional team received an old set of Reigns dates before they were changed.

After signing a new big-money deal with WWE last year, it was reported that his contract called for him to work fewer dates, mostly on television and at PLE events. He rarely does house shows anymore.

As PWMania.com previously reported, as he prepares to relocate to Hollywood, Reigns will work even fewer dates.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that before Reigns was advertised, WWE sold 3,816 tickets. When they announced Reigns was leaving the show, they had sold 4,521 tickets, a significant amount for a house show in just a few days.

Reigns is scheduled to compete for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions on May 27, SmackDown on June 30, Money in the Bank on July 1, and SummerSlam in August.

