Lars Sullivan Allegedly Sent Inappropriate Messages To Woman

Just two days after making his return to WWE television, Lars Sullivan is once again making headlines. There is a trending thread on Reddit in regards to Sullivan allegedly sending inappropriate messages on Instagram to yoga instructor Annika Naidoo-Fuge. Naidoo-Fuge confirmed with NoDQ that the screenshots circulating around social media are legitimate and the most recent messages from Sullivan were sent on October 11th. Sullivan had been a customer of Naidoo-Fuge’s online program and his testimonial was even featured on her Instagram page.

Sullivan was under fire over a year ago for comments he made on Bodybuilding.com’s message board that were considered to be homophobic. Sullivan ended up issuing an apology for the remarks. While injured, Sullivan trended on Twitter in December after an adult video featuring a person that is allegedly him went viral.