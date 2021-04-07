Lars Sullivan Announced For First Fan Signing Since WWE Release

Lars Sullivan is scheduled to make his first post-WWE appearance in May.

The Wrestling Universe Store in Queens, New York has announced that The Freak will be appearing on Saturday, May 8 from 12-2pm. This will be Lars’ first public appearance since WWE quietly released him back in January.

Details on the signing appearance can be found at this link. Tickets for one photo-op are $20, tickets for one signed item are $20, or you can purchase a combo ticket for $30.

Lars also recently launched a Cameo account under his real name, Dylan Miley. He is taking video requests for $40 each, and Direct Messages for $9.99 each. He recently changed his Instagram handle to @larz_sully, and is taking bookings via dylanmileybookings@gmail.com.