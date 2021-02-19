Lars Sullivan Getting Into Bare Knuckle Competition?

Former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan (Dylan Miley) is reportedly interested in pursuing a career in bare knuckle fighting.

Sullivan was quietly released by WWE back in January and now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that he is doing boxing training with the idea of potentially working for one of the bare knuckle fighting promotions.

It was noted that the 32 year old Sullivan is a bit old to begin boxing training and you don’t see a lot of 330 pound boxers or MMA fighters. However, Sullivan reportedly has no illusions about his age being a factor and just now starting out, but he is planning on trying out bare knuckle fighting.