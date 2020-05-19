Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Championship Match Confirmed For Backlash

WWE has officially announced the WWE Title match for Backlash. It was just announced that Bobby Lashley will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at the Backlash pay-per-view. WWE’s announcement comes after a Twitter exchange between the two Superstars this morning, which was a response to last night’s RAW warning from Lashley.

The 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view will take place on June 14, reportedly from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Below is the current Backlash card:

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Edge vs. Randy Orton